NEWS BRIEFS

NC House passes bill allowing some online license renewals

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 31, 2025 at 10:53 AM EDT

The North Carolina House passed a bill Wednesday that aims to address long lines at the Division of Motor Vehicles. The bill would allow online driver's license renewals for people who recently visited the DMV to get a REAL ID. It would also allow teen drivers to get their full provisional license online without submitting a driving log. House Speaker Destin Hall says the changes should mean fewer people will need to stand in line at the DMV.

"It's just not acceptable for somebody to have to spend their entire day off going to a DMV, I can't think of much worse. And you know, it's something we've got to get a hold on and figure out some comprehensive reforms and solve the issue," he said.

Gov. Josh Stein is also expected to take action soon on a budget bill that funds more D-M-V staff and four new driver's license offices.
