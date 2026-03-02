© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Tillis’ office says DHS has not responded to its records request on Charlotte operation

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published March 2, 2026 at 5:58 PM EST
Thom Tillis.
Brian Godette/U.S. Army Reserve
Thom Tillis.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis' office told WFAE the Department of Homeland Security has not responded to its request for detailed records related to last November’s Border Patrol operation in Charlotte, known as “Operation Charlotte’s Web.”

In a four-page letter sent last month to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Tillis asked her to turn over detailed records from the operation. He requested the information ahead of Noem’s Senate testimony scheduled for Tuesday.

Tillis, in the letter, applauded the arrests of immigrants with criminal records. Still, he also cited media reports that U.S. citizens may have been detained, subjected to force, or had property damaged during the operation.

Federal agents have provided limited information so far about their operations in Charlotte. They have not provided full identification of people they arrested, instead releasing only a few names out of the hundreds taken into custody.

Tillis asked DHS to provide encounter-level data on agents’ interactions with the public, including whether force was used, whether U.S. citizens were involved and how agents justified each stop.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Politics Border Patrol in CharlotteThom Tillis
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger