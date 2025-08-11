Former Greensboro Mayor Jim Melvin dead at age 91

Former Greensboro Mayor Jim Melvin has died at the age of 91.

The Greensboro Sports Foundation, which he chaired, confirmed he passed away Sunday.

Melvin served as mayor between 1971 and 1981. The Melvin Municipal Office Building, which houses City Hall, was named in his honor.

After leaving office, Melvin went on to work for nonprofits, including the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, where he championed athletic initiatives in the city.

In a statement, Mayor Nancy Vaughan called Melvin “Mr. Greensboro” and said he helped shape the city’s economic development. She also credited him with an “early, unwavering” vision to bring Toyota Battery Manufacturing to the region.