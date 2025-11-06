Longtime Cabarrus County Commissioner dies

Cabarrus County Commissioner Lynn Shue has died after lengthy health challenges. The former Cabarrus School Board chairman has served as a county commissioner since 2014. He had received two life-saving organ transplants and was undergoing treatment when some county commissioners tried to appoint Lamarie Austin-Stripling to a vacant seat on the board in April, but a court blocked the move.

He was also absent when commissioners fired long-time county manager Mike Downs earlier this year. Downs sued and the county settled with him. Shue made the motion to fire Downs’ replacement.

The Cabarrus County Republican Party will select Shue’s replacement. Shue was 71.