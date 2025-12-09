© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

State regulators to hold hearings on Duke Energy plan to combine Carolina utilities

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published December 9, 2025 at 12:11 PM EST

State regulators will hold two public hearings next week on Duke Energy’s proposal to combine its two Carolina utilities — Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress — into a single, fully integrated company.

Duke Energy merged with Progress Energy in 2012 but has continued to operate the utilities separately. The company says merging them now would streamline operations and save customers an estimated $1 billion over time. The combination itself is projected to cost about $143 million.

A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Dobbs Building on Salisbury Street in Raleigh. The North Carolina Utilities Commission will also host a virtual hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone wishing to testify must register by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
