Piedmont Lithium and Sayona Mining reveal new name after merger

Piedmont Lithium and Australian Sayona Mining announced yesterday that the name of the soon-to-be-merged companies will be Elevra Lithium.

Piedmont Lithium is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina, but operates mines in Ghana and Quebec, where it already jointly owns North American Lithium with Sayona.

Piedmont Lithium has already received a mining permit for 1,500 acres in Gaston County to mine the mineral spodumene which contains lithium.

Both Piedmont and Sayona’s stock prices fell precipitously during summer 2024 … shortly before they announced the merger in November. Piedmont stated online that the companies will merge in mid-2025, pending regulatory and shareholder approval.