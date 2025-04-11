© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Piedmont Lithium and Sayona Mining reveal new name after merger

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published April 11, 2025 at 3:58 PM EDT
Piedmont Lithium's headquarters in Belmont. The company plans a mine in northern Gaston County and also has stakes in mines in Quebec and Ghana.
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Piedmont Lithium's headquarters in Belmont. The company plans a mine in northern Gaston County and also has stakes in mines in Quebec and Ghana.

Piedmont Lithium and Australian Sayona Mining announced yesterday that the name of the soon-to-be-merged companies will be Elevra Lithium.

Piedmont Lithium is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina, but operates mines in Ghana and Quebec, where it already jointly owns North American Lithium with Sayona.

Piedmont Lithium has already received a mining permit for 1,500 acres in Gaston County to mine the mineral spodumene which contains lithium.

Both Piedmont and Sayona’s stock prices fell precipitously during summer 2024 … shortly before they announced the merger in November. Piedmont stated online that the companies will merge in mid-2025, pending regulatory and shareholder approval.

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter
Tags
Charlotte Area Piedmont Lithium
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner