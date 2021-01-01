Information About Supporting WFAE's News Coverage Or Initiatives Through Grants Or Sponsorships

WFAE accepts grants, donations or sponsorships from individuals, foundations, organizations and businesses to support our work. In doing so, WFAE retains all editorial control over the work we create.

Our work is not influenced by the individual agendas of supporters, even if those agendas align with the work we are producing. We make this clear to anyone who wants to support specific coverage areas, and we also want our members, listeners and readers to be assured that we remain editorially independent.

We reveal all donations through the various means: listings in our annual report, notices on our website and/or acknowledgement on radio.

If you want to learn more about making a grant to WFAE, contact grants@wfae.org. If you want to sponsoring coverage or appear as a general sponsor on radio or on our digital, podcast or events, fill out this sponsorship form.

