Inside Politics: Election 2022

Election 2022 Wrap-Up

Published November 10, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
This is the election wrap-up edition of Inside Politics: Election 2022.

The red wave that Republicans were hoping for nationwide was more like a red ripple. But in North Carolina, the GOP had a bit more success. There’s Rep. Ted Budd’s victory in the U.S. Senate race, of course.

Republicans did especially well in statewide judicial races. They won two seats on the state Supreme Court to gain a 5-2 majority. Democrats had held a 4-3 majority. Republicans also won all four races for the court of appeals.

While Democrats kept Republicans from gaining a complete supermajority in the General Assembly, the GOP still gained three seats overall and fell just one victory short of their goal.

And the same trends we’ve seen in recent elections played out again. Democrats won the urban areas, while Republicans won the rural vote.

Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer's lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
Jim Morrill
Jim Morrill is a native of the Chicago area who's worked in the Carolinas since 1979. He covered politics and government for the Charlotte Observer for almost 40 years. He's won several press awards and in 1999 was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard. He's taught about NC politics at UNC-Charlotte and Davidson College.
Tim Funk
Tim Funk is one of the hosts of the "Inside Politics: Election 2022 podcast." He spent most of his 40-year journalism career at The Charlotte Observer, covering politics in its Raleigh bureau and, later, as its Washington correspondent. His other Observer beats over the years included race and immigration, TV and radio, and faith & values.
