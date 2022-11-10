Election 2022 Wrap-Up

This is the election wrap-up edition of Inside Politics: Election 2022.

The red wave that Republicans were hoping for nationwide was more like a red ripple. But in North Carolina, the GOP had a bit more success. There’s Rep. Ted Budd’s victory in the U.S. Senate race, of course.

Republicans did especially well in statewide judicial races. They won two seats on the state Supreme Court to gain a 5-2 majority. Democrats had held a 4-3 majority. Republicans also won all four races for the court of appeals.

While Democrats kept Republicans from gaining a complete supermajority in the General Assembly, the GOP still gained three seats overall and fell just one victory short of their goal.

And the same trends we’ve seen in recent elections played out again. Democrats won the urban areas, while Republicans won the rural vote.