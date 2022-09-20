© 2022 WFAE
Mark Robinson on abortion, LGBTQ comments, the Civils Rights Act and more

Published September 20, 2022
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

In this episode, our guest is someone who has had a sudden rise in North Carolina politics.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is one of the most divisive figures in North Carolina politics. Robinson has a book out called “We are the Majority: The Life and Passions of a Patriot.”

We discuss his book and his politics. Some of what he says in this episode is sure to offend some listeners on issues like abortion and LGBTQ rights, even the Civil Rights Act. We felt like it was an important conversation to have because of his position and his interest in running for another office. Some would like him to run for Congress. His sights are on running for governor in two years.

Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
Tim Funk
Tim Funk is one of the hosts of the "Inside Politics: Election 2022 podcast." He spent most of his 40-year journalism career at The Charlotte Observer, covering politics in its Raleigh bureau and, later, as its Washington correspondent. His other Observer beats over the years included race and immigration, TV and radio, and faith & values.
Jim Morrill
Jim Morrill is a native of the Chicago area who's worked in the Carolinas since 1979. He covered politics and government for the Charlotte Observer for almost 40 years. He's won several press awards and in 1999 was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard. He's taught about NC politics at UNC-Charlotte and Davidson College.
