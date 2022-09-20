Mark Robinson on abortion, LGBTQ comments, the Civils Rights Act and more

In this episode, our guest is someone who has had a sudden rise in North Carolina politics.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is one of the most divisive figures in North Carolina politics. Robinson has a book out called “We are the Majority: The Life and Passions of a Patriot.”

We discuss his book and his politics. Some of what he says in this episode is sure to offend some listeners on issues like abortion and LGBTQ rights, even the Civil Rights Act. We felt like it was an important conversation to have because of his position and his interest in running for another office. Some would like him to run for Congress. His sights are on running for governor in two years.