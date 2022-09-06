Talking to candidates is getting harder

It’s an odd time for reporters who cover elections. It’s a lot harder than it used to be to talk to some candidates. The emergence of social media has certainly played a role. But there is something else at play: A reluctance by some candidates, mainly Republicans, to agree to interviews or even participate in debates.

In April, the Republican National Committee withdrew from the Commission on Presidential Debates. Closer to home, Republican U.S. Senate nominee Ted Budd refused to debate his opponents in the primary and has shown no sign of agreeing to debate Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley.

We have two guests today to help us examine this trend. First up is Andrew Dunn. He has worked for the Charlotte Observer, the Charlotte Agenda (now Axios Charlotte) and two years ago got into politics as the communications director for Republican Dan Forrests’ gubernatorial campaign. He now writes a newsletter on Substack called Longleaf Politics. But, he’s mostly removed himself from journalism. He now makes a living as a carpenter.

We’ll also talk to Michael Kruse of Politico, whose range of story subjects has included U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders and Joe Manchin, and Rep. Madison Cawthorn.