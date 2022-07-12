Ballot access politics

The North Carolina Board of Elections, in a party-line vote, rejected the Green Party’s petition to get ballot access, saying there were “obvious signs of fraud or irregularities.”

In this episode, we discuss the board’s reasoning and talk to the Green Party’s U.S. Senate candidate, Matthew Hoh.

That issue concerns the November ballot. There’s another election coming up this month — races for Charlotte City Council.

We’ll discuss that election, too, and look back on a previous mayor election with Bruce Clark, who managed the campaign of former Mayor Anthony Foxx 13 years ago.

