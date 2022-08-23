© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside Politics: Election 2022 podcast cover art
Inside Politics: Election 2022

The politics of abortion in the NC Senate race

Published August 23, 2022 at 4:06 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Inside Politics: Election 2022 podcast cover art

On this episode, we discuss the politics of abortion and how it relates to North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race.

While Republican nominee Ted Budd is not speaking out on the issue, Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley is, in commercials and on the campaign trail.

We’ll also address abortion in legislative races.

Our guests are state Senator Natasha Marcus of Mecklenburg County and Doug Heye, a former spokesman for the Republican National Committee and veteran of several North Carolina campaigns.

Republican strategist Doug Heye is a former spokesman for the Republican National Committee, he’s now a frequent political analyst for Fox News, CNN and MSNBC. And he knows North Carolina well: He’s a Winston-Salem native, worked on three Senate races in the state — for Jesse Helms, Lauch Faircloth and Richard Burr — and served for a time as Senator Burr’s spokesman in Washington D.C.

Inside Politics: Election 2022
Stay Connected
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison
Tim Funk
Tim Funk is one of the hosts of the "Inside Politics: Election 2022 podcast." He spent most of his 40-year journalism career at The Charlotte Observer, covering politics in its Raleigh bureau and, later, as its Washington correspondent. His other Observer beats over the years included race and immigration, TV and radio, and faith & values.
See stories by Tim Funk
Jim Morrill
Jim Morrill is a native of the Chicago area who's worked in the Carolinas since 1979. He covered politics and government for the Charlotte Observer for almost 40 years. He's won several press awards and in 1999 was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard. He's taught about NC politics at UNC-Charlotte and Davidson College.
See stories by Jim Morrill