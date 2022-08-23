The politics of abortion in the NC Senate race

On this episode, we discuss the politics of abortion and how it relates to North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race.

While Republican nominee Ted Budd is not speaking out on the issue, Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley is, in commercials and on the campaign trail.

We’ll also address abortion in legislative races.

Our guests are state Senator Natasha Marcus of Mecklenburg County and Doug Heye, a former spokesman for the Republican National Committee and veteran of several North Carolina campaigns.

Republican strategist Doug Heye is a former spokesman for the Republican National Committee, he’s now a frequent political analyst for Fox News, CNN and MSNBC. And he knows North Carolina well: He’s a Winston-Salem native, worked on three Senate races in the state — for Jesse Helms, Lauch Faircloth and Richard Burr — and served for a time as Senator Burr’s spokesman in Washington D.C.