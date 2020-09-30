© 2020 WFAE
SouthBound

SouthBound: Issac Bailey On Embracing Hard Conversations And Finding His Own Voice

Issac Bailey

Issac Bailey has had to jump a lot of hurdles.

He grew up in a family marked by violence -- including the arrest of his brother for murder.

He developed a stutter that he has dealt with ever since.

But still, he has been determined to speak out – as a columnist for the Myrtle Beach Sun News, as an instructor at Davidson College, and as the author of a new book called “Why Didn’t We Riot? A Black Man in Trumpland.”

Bailey has spent years as a writer and speaker, but now, he says, he may have found the voice that was inside him all along.

Show notes:

Other music in this episode:

  • Dave Keifer, "Wait Riot"
  • Steve Combs, "Learn To Live With What You're Not"

SouthBound is a production of WFAE. Our host is Tommy Tomlinson. Our audience engagement manager is Joni Deutsch, and our main theme comes from Josh Turner.

Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary that airs every Monday. He's the author of "The Elephant in the Room," a memoir about life as an overweight man in a growing America. He spent 23 years as a reporter and local columnist for the Charlotte Observer, where he was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in commentary. He has also written for publications including Esquire, ESPN The Magazine, Sports Illustrated, and Garden & Gun. He’s a graduate of the University of Georgia and was a 2008-09 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University. Tommy and his wife, Alix Felsing, live in Charlotte.
