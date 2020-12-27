Top Voices From The South In 2020

We’re now three years deep into my podcast “SouthBound,” and we’re grateful for all our listeners – and all the guests who have agreed to come on the show over the years.

Eddie Glaude

We spent a lot of time digging into the issues of Black Southerners in this year of George Floyd and the civil unrest that followed. Eddie Glaude wrote a book connecting James Baldwin’s writing to our current times – and Glaude speaks powerfully and thoughtfully about the heartbreak and resilience of the Black South.

Roy Wood Jr.

Roy delves into the same issues that Eddie Glaude does, but with a comic spin, through his stand-up material and his appearances on “The Daily Show.” We talked about finding humor in tragedy … and at the end of our conversation, he trashes pimento cheese. (Everybody is wrong about something.)

Rick Bragg

Bragg is about as close to a professional Southerner as we have in these parts, from his memoir “All Over But the Shoutin’” to his columns for Southern Living and Garden & Gun. The pandemic sent him back to his home in northeast Alabama to live with his mother, and it had him thinking a lot about what home means to him.

Latria Graham

Graham is a writer from South Carolina who has thought deeply about the soil she stands on – whether it’s the family farm she tried to save or the American wilderness where Black people are sometimes unwelcome. I love listening to her think.

Todd May

Todd May is a philosophy professor at Clemson who was one of the advisers to the TV show “The Good Place,” which dealt with a group of people who thought they were in heaven and turned out to be … somewhere else. Sound familiar? His thoughts on living an ethical life, especially during the pandemic, have been touchstones to me all year long.

