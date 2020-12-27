Top Voices From The South In 2020
We’re now three years deep into my podcast “SouthBound,” and we’re grateful for all our listeners – and all the guests who have agreed to come on the show over the years.
Here are my favorite episodes from 2020. If you enjoy them, you can subscribe to SouthBound via Apple Podcasts or the NPR One app.
You can also find us at https://www.wfae.org/podcast/southbound. Thanks!
-- Tommy Tomlinson
Eddie Glaude
We spent a lot of time digging into the issues of Black Southerners in this year of George Floyd and the civil unrest that followed. Eddie Glaude wrote a book connecting James Baldwin’s writing to our current times – and Glaude speaks powerfully and thoughtfully about the heartbreak and resilience of the Black South.
Roy Wood Jr.
Roy delves into the same issues that Eddie Glaude does, but with a comic spin, through his stand-up material and his appearances on “The Daily Show.” We talked about finding humor in tragedy … and at the end of our conversation, he trashes pimento cheese. (Everybody is wrong about something.)
Rick Bragg
Bragg is about as close to a professional Southerner as we have in these parts, from his memoir “All Over But the Shoutin’” to his columns for Southern Living and Garden & Gun. The pandemic sent him back to his home in northeast Alabama to live with his mother, and it had him thinking a lot about what home means to him.
Latria Graham
Graham is a writer from South Carolina who has thought deeply about the soil she stands on – whether it’s the family farm she tried to save or the American wilderness where Black people are sometimes unwelcome. I love listening to her think.
Todd May
Todd May is a philosophy professor at Clemson who was one of the advisers to the TV show “The Good Place,” which dealt with a group of people who thought they were in heaven and turned out to be … somewhere else. Sound familiar? His thoughts on living an ethical life, especially during the pandemic, have been touchstones to me all year long.
Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.