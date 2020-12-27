© 2021 WFAE
Best Of WFAE 2020
Best Of WFAE 2020
A lot happened this year. The COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 presidential election. This summer’s protests and a reckoning for racial justice. WFAE has been there reporting on everything from President Donald Trump’s impeachment in January to the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines in December. Our staff of editors, producers and reporters selected some of the most important stories, Charlotte Talks shows and podcasts from the year.

Top Voices From The South In 2020

WFAE | By Tommy Tomlinson
Published December 27, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST
2020voicessouth.jpg
Clockwise from top left: Eddie Glaude, Todd May, Latria Graham, Roy Wood Jr. and Rick Bragg.

We’re now three years deep into my podcast “SouthBound,” and we’re grateful for all our listeners – and all the guests who have agreed to come on the show over the years.

Here are my favorite episodes from 2020. If you enjoy them, you can subscribe to SouthBound via Apple Podcasts or the NPR One app.

You can also find us at https://www.wfae.org/podcast/southbound. Thanks!

-- Tommy Tomlinson

Eddie Glaude
Sameer A. Khan

Eddie Glaude

We spent a lot of time digging into the issues of Black Southerners in this year of George Floyd and the civil unrest that followed. Eddie Glaude wrote a book connecting James Baldwin’s writing to our current times – and Glaude speaks powerfully and thoughtfully about the heartbreak and resilience of the Black South.

Hear the full episode here.

Roy Wood Jr.

Roy delves into the same issues that Eddie Glaude does, but with a comic spin, through his stand-up material and his appearances on “The Daily Show.” We talked about finding humor in tragedy … and at the end of our conversation, he trashes pimento cheese. (Everybody is wrong about something.)

Hear the full episode here.

Rick Bragg

Bragg is about as close to a professional Southerner as we have in these parts, from his memoir “All Over But the Shoutin’” to his columns for Southern Living and Garden & Gun. The pandemic sent him back to his home in northeast Alabama to live with his mother, and it had him thinking a lot about what home means to him.

Hear the full episode here.

Latria Graham
Photo by Carlo Nasisse

Latria Graham

Graham is a writer from South Carolina who has thought deeply about the soil she stands on – whether it’s the family farm she tried to save or the American wilderness where Black people are sometimes unwelcome. I love listening to her think.

Hear the full episode here.

Todd May

Todd May is a philosophy professor at Clemson who was one of the advisers to the TV show “The Good Place,” which dealt with a group of people who thought they were in heaven and turned out to be … somewhere else. Sound familiar? His thoughts on living an ethical life, especially during the pandemic, have been touchstones to me all year long.

Hear the full episode here.

