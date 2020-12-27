-
The coronavirus pandemic left artists, performers and restaurateurs reeling. Between that and the social justice protests that overtook the U.S. after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, creatives were finding new ways to reach audiences and make an impact. In fact, there were too many stories to tell in our arts and entertainment newsletter. Here are a few of the ones that stuck out the most to us.
A lot happened in 2020. Take a look back at the top stories WFAE reported on this year.
Charlotte Talks has been a staple in the region for 22 years. But host Mike Collins and the team of producers have never faced a year like 2020. In a year of standout shows, here are a few of the staff's favorite moments.
SouthBound celebrated its third year in 2020, and Tommy Tomlinson selected a handful of his favorite episodes from this past year.
As we close this chapter on 2020, WFAE wanted to highlight a few of the many powerful voices we have heard from our community this year.
A collection of some of the Charlotte-area music-makers featured on WFAE’s Amplifier podcast this year who made 2020 better and shined a light toward a brighter 2021.
At WFAE, we covered the year through a mix of series and podcasts that went in-depth on the biggest topics we covered. Here are a selection of some of our favorites from our series and podcasts in 2020.
Here's list of stories we're keeping an eye on for 2021.