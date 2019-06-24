WFAE
At least 82 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths have now been confirmed in association with convocation events held at the United House of Prayer For All People off Beatties Ford Road earlier this month, and Mecklenburg County is offering free coronavirus testing Friday.
Updated Sept. 1, 2019, 8:01 a.m. A quadruple shooting at a house party in north Charlotte has left one man dead and three others injured. The shooting…
Police say they’ve arrested a 15-year-old in a weekend rape case in Charlotte’s University City area. The teenager’s name is being withheld because of his…