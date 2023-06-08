Levine Museum exhibit displays climate change impact in Charlotte

Climate change has already begun upending the lives of people across the globe, and by the end of the century a third of humanity could be experiencing extreme heat and food scarcity.

A new exhibit from the Levine Museum of the New South features the impact of climate change and displacement in Charlotte specifically. “Climate Refugees in the City of Creeks,” displays work by students, educators and community members, and analyzes “those who have contributed the least to the climate crisis but bear its heaviest burdens.”

The museum itself is also changing — last year the Levine Museum sold its uptown Charlotte building for $10.75 million to a developer, and now plans to focus primarily on digital programming.

We discuss the Levine Museum of the New South’s climate change exhibit, as well as the museum's prioritization of digital content. with a panel of experts.

GUESTS

Dr. Keri Peterson, senior director of history & exhibitions at the Levine Museum of the New South

Eboné Anderson, founder and executive director of Harvesting Humanity LLC

Dr. Tina Shull, associate professor and director of public history at UNC Charlotte

John Russick, interim president & CEO of the Levine Museum of the New South

