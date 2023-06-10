How we grieve and process trauma

Note: This show originally aired May 2, 2023.

A global pandemic. War. School shootings. In an era when a new crisis pops up seemingly by the day, mental health of Americans seems to be on the decline.

Last year, 90% of American adults said the country was in the midst of a mental health crisis, according to a poll by CNN and KFF.

Meanwhile, mental health conditions continue to go untreated. Of the roughly 14 million people who experience some of the most damaging mental health conditions, about one-third don’t receive treatment, according to the New York Times.

How can we address mental health, grief and trauma on a personal level? And how might we restore the country’s collective psyche?

We sit down with three local experts to diagnose the problems and solutions in Charlotte and beyond.

GUESTS

Katy Ryan, executive director of KinderMourn

Rebecca Holt, executive director and founder of Charlie’s Heart Foundation, and a parent who has lost a young child

Dr. Jennifer Langhinrichsen-Rohling, professor of psychological science at UNC Charlotte

