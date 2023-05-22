The new, proposed budget for Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio presented her budget to the county on Thursday.

It includes a tax increase for most homeowners. A total of 91% of homes would see a tax increase, compared to just 55% of commercial properties, WFAE estimates. And since cheaper homes in gentrifying areas have shot up in value, those areas are expected to be hit hardest by the tax hike.

Among other projects, the increased revenue would provide $2.5 billion for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools facilities, including 12 elementary schools, seven middle schools, 10 high schools and a new athletic complex. It would also provide $39 million in operating funds next year, which would increase staff salaries. It would also fund $448 million for 37 park projects, including at Eastland Yards, lake dredging projects and pickleball courts.

There will be a public hearing on the recommended budget on Thursday, May 25, and county commissioners expect to adopt the budget on June 6.

We sit down with Diorio and Adrian Cox, the county budget director, to break down the proposed 2024 fiscal year budget.

GUESTS

Dena Diorio, Mecklenburg County manager

Adrian Cox, Mecklenburg County budget director

