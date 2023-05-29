If America defaults on its debt, how will North Carolinians be impacted?

On the next Charlotte Talks ...

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. may not be able to pay its bills as soon as Thursday, June 1.

The U.S. has never breached the debt ceiling before, but experts believe there would be major consequences for Americans if it did. Some examples include delayed Social Security payments, veterans who may not be able to access benefits and federal employees who might not receive their paychecks, according to NPR.

It could also downgrade the U.S. credit rating, making it more expensive for the federal government to borrow money and hiking up interest rates for Americans borrowing money to buy cars and homes, noted NBC News.

This isn’t the first time the country has nearly defaulted on its debt — in 2011 and 2013, the country was at a similar crossroads. Still, Democrats repeatedly agreed to raise the debt limit when Republicans held the White House, including twice during the Trump administration and three times during the George W. Bush administration.

As we speak, lawmakers are working on a potential deal to raise the debt ceiling, and this crisis could be resolved by next week. But even if it is — why do these fights keep happening? Will we still feel the impact of teetering close to the edge of default? And as deep divisions remain, are debt ceiling fights going to become an inevitable part of politics?

We sit down with local and national experts to learn how the debt ceiling negotiations will impact the pocketbooks of North Carolinians, whether or not the ceiling is raised.

GUESTS

Mark Vitner, chief economist at Piedmont Crescent Capital and former senior economist for Wells Fargo

John Connaughton, director of the UNC Charlotte Economic Forecast

Anna Helhoski, senior writer at NerdWallet

Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history at Catawba College

