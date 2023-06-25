How ChatGPT and artificial Intelligence are impacting education

Note: This show originally aired May 18, 2023

From finance to health care to policing, artificial intelligence is becoming more commonplace by the day. It’s also becoming harder to avoid in our schools.

ChatGPT is a chatbot that generates startlingly human-like text in response to brief prompts. It was released late last year by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence lab, and has led to a major disruption in classrooms nationwide.

It can be used to write assignments, essays or solvemath problems. School systems from New York City to Seattle have banned ChatGPT — but some educators have also been thinking about ways to incorporate the chatbot, and other AI tools, to aid their teaching.

As artificial intelligence and new technology are only expected to creep further into the classroom, how can educators respond? How will it impact future generations and their ability to write and generate their own ideas?

We speak with a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools educator and two tech experts to learn the pros and cons of artificial intelligence in education.

GUESTS

Jeffrey Mercado, head of the English department and instructional facilitator for Ardrey Kell High School, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school

Shiyan Jiang,, assistant professor of Learning Design and Technology at NC State University

Susan D'Agostino, technology reporter at Inside Higher Ed

