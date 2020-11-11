© 2020 WFAE
SouthBound

SouthBound: Rick Bragg On Moving Back Home, The Future Of The South, And A Good Bad Dog

Rick Bragg has a Pulitzer Prize, a slew of bestselling books, and a lifetime of Southern stories spilling out of his head.

Photo by Steven Forster

He’s got a new book out, a collection of columns called “Where I Come From.” But we ended up talking a lot about where he’s gone back to – since the pandemic, he has been living with his mother back in their little corner of northeast Alabama.

He’s thought a lot about where he belongs, not just in body but in spirit. And he made me think about where the South has been, and where it might be headed, and how to sort out the best of our past without forgetting the worst of it.

Show notes

Other music in this episode

  • M.A.G. Trio, "Full House"
  • Lobo Loco, "Living In My Memories"
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary that airs every Monday. He's the author of "The Elephant in the Room," a memoir about life as an overweight man in a growing America. He spent 23 years as a reporter and local columnist for the Charlotte Observer, where he was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in commentary. He has also written for publications including Esquire, ESPN The Magazine, Sports Illustrated, and Garden & Gun. He’s a graduate of the University of Georgia and was a 2008-09 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University. Tommy and his wife, Alix Felsing, live in Charlotte.
