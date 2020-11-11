SouthBound: Rick Bragg On Moving Back Home, The Future Of The South, And A Good Bad Dog
Rick Bragg has a Pulitzer Prize, a slew of bestselling books, and a lifetime of Southern stories spilling out of his head.
He’s got a new book out, a collection of columns called “Where I Come From.” But we ended up talking a lot about where he’s gone back to – since the pandemic, he has been living with his mother back in their little corner of northeast Alabama.
He’s thought a lot about where he belongs, not just in body but in spirit. And he made me think about where the South has been, and where it might be headed, and how to sort out the best of our past without forgetting the worst of it.
Show notes
- Bragg's new book, "Where I Come From"
- His columns for Southern Living
- My favorite story of Rick's, about a hero named Oseola McCarty
Other music in this episode
- M.A.G. Trio, "Full House"
- Lobo Loco, "Living In My Memories"