'Shutdown Fullcast' co-host Ryan Nanni explores the weirdness of college football ... and many other things

"Shutdown Fullcast" bills itself as the internet’s only college football podcast. That is a lie on several different levels, the main one being that it’s often not about college football at all.

Ryan Nanni at the Outback Bowl

Sometimes it’s about professional wrestling. Sometimes it’s about the religious preferences of dogs. Sometimes it’s about the question of whether a bull has ever actually been inside a china shop. The episodes have titles like “Mountain Dew, the Rapture, and You.”

My guest today, Ryan Nanni, is one of the four hosts of the Fullcast. He and his fellow hosts — Holly Anderson, Spencer Hall and Jason Kirk — have built a devoted following, large enough to have a Coors Light sponsorship and a spot in the Meadowlark Media suite of sports podcasts.

And along the way, Nanni somehow went from being a New York City lawyer to a sports podcaster based in Nashville. He’s also the college football editor for the website The Messenger, and he hosts a podcast and a story series for the sports clothing brand Homefield.

Ryan and I talk about how the Fullcast started, the seismic changes in college football this offseason and so much more.

We never quite stay on topic. Which fits the grand Fullcast tradition.

