SouthBound: Josh Burford on documenting the LGBTQ history of the South

Josh Burford is an expert on the LGBTQ history of the South, and at the time we talked, he was about to leave Charlotte for Alabama to cofound the Invisible Histories Project, which aims to document queer history throughout the South.

We're replaying our episode with Josh ahead of Charlotte Pride this weekend. I’ve heard from many listeners who found information and inspiration in hearing from Josh. About the only bad thing I can say about him is that he’s an Alabama football fan.

