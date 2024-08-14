© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SouthBound

SouthBound: Josh Burford on documenting the LGBTQ history of the South

Published August 14, 2024 at 4:20 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Joshua Burford
/
Facebook

Josh Burford is an expert on the LGBTQ history of the South, and at the time we talked, he was about to leave Charlotte for Alabama to cofound the Invisible Histories Project, which aims to document queer history throughout the South.

We're replaying our episode with Josh ahead of Charlotte Pride this weekend. I’ve heard from many listeners who found information and inspiration in hearing from Josh. About the only bad thing I can say about him is that he’s an Alabama football fan.

Let's keep the conversation going. Who do you want to hear from next on the SouthBound podcast? Submit your idea in the box below. You can also send a tweet to @tommytomlinson or @wfae, and email me at ttomlinson@wfae.org.

Show notes:

Other music in this episode:

  • "Love Chances," Makaih Beats
  • "Growing Up," Ben Sollee
Tags
SouthBound SouthBound
Stay Connected