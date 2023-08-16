SouthBound replay: Roy Wood Jr. talks COVID-19 comedy, and we argue about pimento cheese

Today’s episode of SouthBound is a replay of my 2020 conversation with comedian Roy Wood Jr.

Courtesy Roy Wood Jr. Roy Wood Jr.

It’s an interesting look back at the early days of COVID-19, and how it affected not only Wood’s comedy, but his ability to perform.

Since our talk, Wood has become an even bigger star in the comedy world.

He had the coveted headline slot at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

And he’s in the midst of a tour that takes him through Lexington, Kentucky, in August, and then to Atlanta, Durham and Charlotte in September. Go see him if you can.

Music in today's episode (from Free Music Archive):

