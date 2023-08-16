© 2023 WFAE
SouthBound replay: Roy Wood Jr. talks COVID-19 comedy, and we argue about pimento cheese

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published August 16, 2023 at 3:57 AM EDT
Today’s episode of SouthBound is a replay of my 2020 conversation with comedian Roy Wood Jr.

Roy Wood Jr.
Courtesy Roy Wood Jr.
Roy Wood Jr.

It’s an interesting look back at the early days of COVID-19, and how it affected not only Wood’s comedy, but his ability to perform.

Since our talk, Wood has become an even bigger star in the comedy world.

He had the coveted headline slot at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

And he’s in the midst of a tour that takes him through Lexington, Kentucky, in August, and then to Atlanta, Durham and Charlotte in September. Go see him if you can.

Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
