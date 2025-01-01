© 2025 WFAE

SouthBound

SouthBound Replay: David Hale tries to explain the chaos of college football

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published January 1, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Hey, this is Tommy. Happy New Year to all of us at SouthBound and WFAE.

If you’re listening to this on the day it drops—New Year’s Day—it’s one of the biggest days in college football history.

We’re right in the middle of the first 12-team playoff to crown a college football champion.

I couldn’t think of anyone better to hear from in this moment than David Hale, senior writer for ESPN, one of the great college football reporters in America.

This episode is a replay of our conversation from this fall about the seismic changes in college football—and not just the playoff.

Consider this your pregame show. Enjoy the games, and the new year.

Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
