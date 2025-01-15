SouthBound replay: Drew Lanham's life and work in words, and birds

This week’s episode of SouthBound is a replay of my 2019 conversation with Drew Lanham.

Drew is a poet, author, professor at Clemson, and an expert on birds.

He has written beautifully about not just birds and the wilderness, but about his experiences as a Black birder in a culture that has not always been accepting.

Since this conversation, Drew has been awarded a MacArthur “genius grant” for his work.

He was a joy to interview, and I think you’ll enjoy listening.

