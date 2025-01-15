© 2025 WFAE

SouthBound

SouthBound replay: Drew Lanham's life and work in words, and birds

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published January 15, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

This week’s episode of SouthBound is a replay of my 2019 conversation with Drew Lanham.

Drew is a poet, author, professor at Clemson, and an expert on birds.

He has written beautifully about not just birds and the wilderness, but about his experiences as a Black birder in a culture that has not always been accepting.

Since this conversation, Drew has been awarded a MacArthur “genius grant” for his work.

He was a joy to interview, and I think you’ll enjoy listening.

SouthBound
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
See stories by Tommy Tomlinson