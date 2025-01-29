© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SouthBound

In Andy Corren's family stories, the 'Dirtbag Queen' is his mom

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published January 29, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

The obituary for Renay Corren was not your normal newspaper obit.

Courtesy
Andy Corren.

One of the first sentences went like this: “The bawdy, fertile, redheaded matriarch of a sprawling Jewish-Mexican-Redneck American family has kicked it.”

It went on to describe Renay’s life as a card shark, pothead, reader of trashy novels, and prolific spender of every dollar that passed through her hands.

That obit went viral. It was written by her son Andy Corren, a writer in New York City.

And he has now expanded it into a memoir of his mother called “Dirtbag Queen,” which focuses on Andy’s near-feral childhood in Fayetteville, N.C., before moving on to his mother’s final days among her squabbling family in El Paso.

It is a book of love and chaos and frequent profanity.

Those of you with delicate ears should know that all of that spills over into my talk with Andy.

I think you’ll find that despite the chaos, the love part is what comes through the most.

SouthBound
Stay Connected
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
See stories by Tommy Tomlinson