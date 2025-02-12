Elizabeth Bradford paints the fabric of nature--and her inner self

Elizabeth Bradford’s nature paintings have a lot going on.

She paints overlapping branches, thickets of weeds, ripples refracting sunlight.

It wasn’t always that way. For years her paintings were smaller and quieter.

But one day, listening to NPR, she heard a slam poet who brought her artistic life—and her life as a woman—into focus.

Now she works with bold colors on big canvases, trying to capture everything at once.

For those of you in the Charlotte area, Bradford has an exhibition called “Warp Weft Water Weeds” at Davidson College from Feb. 13 through April 9. But you can also find her work online and in galleries throughout the South.

And when she’s not wandering the woods or a river somewhere, you can find Bradford at her family’s old farm—an oasis for her and her work.