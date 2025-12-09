© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers begin preparation for Saints with division race tightening

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published December 9, 2025 at 10:30 AM EST

The Carolina Panthers returned to the practice field Monday after their bye week as they began preparing for Sunday’s road matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Carolina is now tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South after the Saints defeated Tampa Bay over the weekend. Offensive lineman Austin Corbett said the team welcomes the stakes.

“We got everything out in front of us… That pressure is a privilege to be here in this situation,” Corbett said. “All the ups and downs we've had in the season have led us to this moment to where we get to go out and get it done.”

The Panthers are off from practice Tuesday but will return Wednesday, with several injured players expected to participate.

Sunday’s game in New Orleans is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.
