Panthers upset Rams as defense forces three turnovers and Chuba Hubbard shines

The Carolina Panthers bounced back from last week’s sluggish performance to upset the Los Angeles Rams 31–28 on Sunday, with the defense generating three turnovers. Carolina also recommitted to the run game, and a healthy Chuba Hubbard totaled 124 yards and scored a touchdown in the win.

Hubbard said the moment felt meaningful after years of working toward sustained success in Charlotte.

“I’ve prayed so many times for moments like this,” Hubbard said. “Been in Carolina five years now, and the goal has been to bring wins to Carolina, bring good football to Carolina, no matter how that looks… To see it coming to light now, it’s just blessings.”

The Panthers improved to 7–6, sitting just a half-game behind Tampa Bay for the NFC South lead. Carolina is off next weekend before facing the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 14, with four regular-season games remaining.