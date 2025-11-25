Turnovers, injuries plague Panthers in 20–9 loss to San Francisco

The Carolina Panthers missed a chance to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South on Monday night, losing 20–9 to the San Francisco 49ers. Carolina forced three turnovers but committed two of its own and managed just 69 rushing yards.

Quarterback Bryce Young said the offense struggled to find any rhythm.

“We just gotta be better,” Young said. “There’s not some magical fix — it’s us buckling down and playing good football. Didn’t get that done on offense today. It sucks, but it’s a quick week. We gotta be able to flush it quick and on to the next one.”

In addition to the loss, the Panthers suffered several injuries. Linebacker Claudin Cherelus and cornerback Jaycee Horn left the game with concussions. Offensive lineman Chandler Zavala exited with a calf injury, and backup cornerback Corey Thornton left with an ankle injury.

The Panthers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.