NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets to host Hawks as Ball listed questionable

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published December 18, 2025 at 10:04 AM EST

The Charlotte Hornets will try to win a second straight game Thursday night when they host the Atlanta Hawks at the Spectrum Center.

Charlotte enters the matchup 8–18 on the season after a five-day break between games. Head coach Charles Lee said the time off allowed the young roster to reset and sharpen its fundamentals in practice.

“It’s good that we got a little bit of rest, some more days to practice as a young group,” Lee said. “It’s great to be able to come in and tighten up what we do, teach a little bit more and watch more film without feeling crunched for time. I think we really made the most of these last couple of days.”

LaMelo Ball is listed as questionable for the game.

Tipoff in Uptown Charlotte is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
