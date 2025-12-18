Hornets to host Hawks as Ball listed questionable

The Charlotte Hornets will try to win a second straight game Thursday night when they host the Atlanta Hawks at the Spectrum Center.

Charlotte enters the matchup 8–18 on the season after a five-day break between games. Head coach Charles Lee said the time off allowed the young roster to reset and sharpen its fundamentals in practice.

“It’s good that we got a little bit of rest, some more days to practice as a young group,” Lee said. “It’s great to be able to come in and tighten up what we do, teach a little bit more and watch more film without feeling crunched for time. I think we really made the most of these last couple of days.”

LaMelo Ball is listed as questionable for the game.

Tipoff in Uptown Charlotte is scheduled for 7 p.m.