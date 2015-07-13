24 Images
SLIDESHOW: See the new International African American Museum
After 20 years of planning, the International African American Museum opens with a mission to personalize the stories of the brutal journey Africans endured when they were forcefully brought to this country and humanize their traumas, victories, accomplishments and transformation.
130078-Ellis Creek Photography IAAM-0106-Edit.jpg
The International African American Museum and the historic Gadsden’s Wharf where thousands of enslaved Africans debarked. (International African American Museum)
IMG_0007 (2) (1).JPG
Inside the entrance of the International African America Museum are four, life-sized video screens showing films of aspects of hundreds of years of African American history. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
IMG_0006 (2).JPG
IAAM with the first ‘a’ not outlined to note the museum’s short name of I AM. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
IMG_0022 (2).JPG
This plaque marks the spot where Gadsden's Wharf was located during the 1800s. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
IMG_0036 (2).JPG
The museum rests on 18 pillars to prevent it from touching the sacred grounds of the wharf. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
IMG_0044 (2).JPG
Protective stones in the African Ancestral Memorial Garden. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
IMG_0028 (2).JPG
The black walls lead to a spot believed to have been a storage area for enslaved Africans as traders waited for their prices to increase. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
IMG_0035 (2).JPG
The tidal pools show the outlines of captured Africans as they would have been chained in ship hulls. One pool shows departure, one shows arrival to U.S. The water ebbs and flows over figures, denoting those who made it through the Middle Passage and those who did not for various reasons, such as illness, suicide or killed. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
IMG_0032 (2).JPG
The tidal pools show the outlines of captured Africans as they would have been chained in ship hulls. One pool shows departure, one shows arrival to U.S. The water ebbs and flows over figures, denoting those who made it through the Middle Passage and those who did not for various reasons, such as illness, suicide or killed. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
IMG_0041 (2).JPG
The tear-shaped sculptures are deep enough to grow rice. Rice-growing technology was brought to South Carolina by West Africans. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
IMG_0003 (2).JPG
Seen in the African Ancestors Memorial Garden. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
IMG_0046 (2).JPG
A small field of sweetgrass, used by Charlestonian artisans still today to make baskets. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
IMG_0100 (2).JPG
Jennifer Strayhorn and her husband look at a recreation of what Frazier Baker and his baby daughter might have looked like had they not been killed by a white mob after Baker was elected postmaster in Lake City, South Carolina. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
Gullah-Geechee-Gallery.jpg
The Gullah Geechee Gallery. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
IMG_0014 (2) (1).JPG
The Gullah Geechee Gallery. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
IMG_0065 (2).JPG
Bree Newsome removed the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina State House in 2015. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
IMG_0073 (2).JPG
Esau Jenkins, businessman, activist and preacher from Johns Island. When there was no transportation for Black children on the island to attend schools in Charleston, Jenkins had his own bus to take them to school. That bus is in the Smithsonian African American Museum. (Sarah Mobley Smith / WFAE)
IMG_0092 (2) (1).JPG
Althea Gibson, tennis great and first African American to win a Grand Slam title, also recorded an album. (Sarah Mobley Smith / WFAE)
IMG_0090 (2) (1).JPG
Tennis rackets belonging Althea Gibson, the first African American to win a Grand Slam title. (Sarah Mobley Smith / WFAE)
IMG_0086 (2).JPG
The documented real names of Africans before they were changed after arriving in the U.S. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
Carolyn-Jabulile-White.jpg
Carolyn Jabulile White is a Gullah storyteller, Gullah speaker and native of James Island, South Carolina. White hopes the museum will help to better preserve the Gullah Geechee culture. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
IMG_0115 (2) (1).JPG
Rev. Nelson Rivers, former NAACP president for South Carolina and a Gullah native, says the museum has a chance to tell the story of African Americans without romanticizing it but telling the miracle of African Americans' survival. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
IMG_0061 (2).JPG
Chief Engagement and Learning Director Malika Pryor shows how visitors can use a story booth to tell their family’s history in the museum’s genealogy center. IAAM staff will be available to assist visitors in researching their family history through millions of database records (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
IMG_0074 (2).JPG
Enslaved African Ben Horry, Georgetown, South Carolina, worked on rice plantation. Horry was 4 years old when the Civil War began. (Sarah Mobley Smith / WFAE)
1/24