FIFA Club World Cup brings economic, cultural impact to Charlotte

By Sarah Delia
Published June 27, 2025 at 3:34 PM EDT
The FIFA Club World Cup men's soccer tournament wraps up its Charlotte stint Monday, June 30, before moving on to several cities and wrapping up at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey next month. The highly anticipated event has featured some of the world's top teams in stadiums across the U.S. One of them will earn a trophy — and there’s money on the line. Total prize winnings come out to $1 billion.

The 32-team tournament has brought impressive crowds. The first match in Charlotte — between Real Madrid and Pachuca — drew an official attendance of 70,248, just a few thousand short of the stadium’s capacity.

Despite the strong turnout for the opening game in Charlotte, ticket sales have lagged for other matches. FIFA has faced criticism for high ticket prices, such as $100 to 200 for group games. The organization has since lowered prices and offered promotions to boost sales.

But not everyone is a fan of the sweltering heat. And uncertainty over the presence of ICE at games in Charlotte has raised community concerns. On the next Charlotte Talks with guest host Erik Spanberg, we examine the cultural and economic impacts of a tournament like this and how it all plays out in today’s political climate.

GUESTS:
Julian Berger, race and equity reporter for WFAE
Dr. Craig Depken, economics professor with UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business
Steve Goldberg, covers Charlotte's four professional soccer teams for the Charlotte Post's Queen City Football Chronicle
James LaBar, chief economic & community development officer at Charlotte Center City Partners

