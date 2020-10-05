-
Major League Soccer says its Board of Governors will discuss “potential expansion markets, including Charlotte” at its meeting Thursday. Charlotte City…
The U.S. Women's National Soccer team is coming to Charlotte for the first time in almost 20 years. The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champions will play a…
Charlotte is getting another professional soccer team. Stumptown Athletic is scheduled begin playing this fall in a new men's league at the third level…
An international soccer tournament is returning to Charlotte this weekend. Next month European Soccer clubs Arsenal and Roma will play here as well. Is…
Charlotte Independence Soccer Club is the new organization's name. It will have more than 12,000 players from Fort Mill, South Carolina, to Iredell…
Charlotte missed out on winning a Major League Soccer franchise last year. But hopes remain that the city might still have a shot, especially since…
A crowd of more than 55,000 soccer fans was at Bank of America Stadium Sunday afternoon to watch Germany's Borussia Dortmund beat England's Liverpool in…
International soccer fans will fill Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium Sunday as England's Liverpool faces off against Germany's Borussia Dortmund.The…
Two of Europe's top professional soccer clubs will face off in Charlotte this summer as part of an international soccer tournament. England's Liverpool…
There are two bids for a Major League Soccer team from North Carolina. Charlotte's has received a lot of attention. But there's also a bid up the highway…