Charlotte FC fires head coach Christian Lattanzio

Charlotte FC announced Wednesday that they’ve fired head coach Christian Lattanzio, who became the interim coach for the team in May 2022, and also terminated assistant coach Andy Quy.

After Lattanzio took over from Miguel Angel Ramizerz midway through the club’s first season, Charlotte finished ninth in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference with a 13-18-3 record.

At the end of the 2022 season, the club gave Lattanzio a contract as head coach through 2024, with an option in the 2025 season.

Lattanzio coached the club for a full season in 2023, which was filled with ups and downs. Charlotte advanced to the knockout round of the non-MLS Leagues Cup final where they lost to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, 4-0.

As for the regular season, Charlotte FC remained in playoff contention for much of the season and, at one point, controlled their own destiny to make the MLS Cup.

After defeating Inter Miami on the final day of the regular season, Charlotte FC clinched their first playoff appearance in club history.

But Charlotte’s playoff run was short-lived, after the New York Red Bulls defeated them in the MLS Cup Wild Card, 5-2.

Lattanzio coached Charlotte for 63 games and posted a total record of 22 wins, 17 draws and 24 losses.

Charlotte will go into the offseason searching for the club's third head coach in three seasons.

“A thorough and comprehensive search for the Club’s next head coach will begin immediately,” Charlotte FC Sporting Director Zoran Krneta said in a statement.