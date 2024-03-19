Chelsea, Real Madrid soccer clubs headed to Charlotte for friendly match

Bank of America Stadium will host an international friendly soccer match between LaLiga club Real Madrid CF and English club Chelsea FC on Aug. 6, Tepper Sports and Entertainment announced Tuesday.

“Bank of America Stadium will host the biggest summer of soccer our city has ever seen,” said Caroline Wright, Tepper Sports & Entertainment chief venues officer, in a statement.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for fans on March 25, and general admission sales start on March 27.

Celtic in Notre Dame. ✔️

Man City in Columbus. ✔️

Real Madrid in Charlotte. ✔️



Get exclusive pre-sale access to our remaining USA Tour dates here. 👇 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 19, 2024

The Soccer Champion Tour will host six different matches during the summer in different cities, featuring clubs like Manchester City (Premier League) Barcelona (LaLiga) and AC Milan (Serie A) and fans will get a chance to see their favorite European clubs.

Chelsea are six-time Premier League and two-time Champions League winners; Real Madrid is one of the winningest clubs in Europe, with a total of 14 Champions League titles.

🤩🇺🇸 ¡Volvemos a Estados Unidos!

🙌 Aquí tenéis nuestro Summer Tour 2024 en Estados Unidos, presentado por @HP pic.twitter.com/jJmrbL641T — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) March 19, 2024

“One of our core objectives will always be about growing the game and Charlotte’s reputation as a soccer city. Real Madrid and Chelsea are undeniably two of the most recognizable brands in the world with Charlotte serving as center stage on August 6," Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue said in a statement.

The English club last visited during the 2022 Clash of Nations friendly that featured Arsenal, Club América and Orlando City SC. It was Charlotte’s inaugural season and the MLS club took down the international giant, 5-3 on penalties, in front of 52,000 fans at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022.

It’s going to be a busy summer for Bank of America Stadium, which will also host for this year’s Copa America international soccer tournament. The semifinal match on July 10 and the third place playoff on July 13 will be played in uptown.