The importance of trusted local news during natural disasters like Hurricane Helene

Local news coverage was crucial during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene last fall. Along with the first responders and others aiming to help, there were journalists there to tell the stories of what happened and direct people where to go for assistance.

Over the last several decades, North Carolina counties have become news deserts. This can disproportionately impact rural areas like Western North Carolina.

This can create a vacuum for misinformation campaigns to fill. Without reliable information, people can have a hard time finding the help they need, knowing help exists, or they can begin to distrust the organizations that are designed to offer that help.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we learn about local journalism efforts in the wake of Helene, hear why it’s crucial to fund these efforts before natural disasters, and misinformation campaigns sow chaos and fill the void left by local journalists.

GUESTS:

Lizzy Hazeltine, director of the North Carolina Local News Lab

Bret Schafer, senior fellow for media and digital disinformation, Alliance for Securing Democracy

Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter