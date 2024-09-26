-
After forming in the northwestern Caribbean Sea Tuesday, Helene escalated from a tropical storm, then to a cyclone, and finally to a Category 4 hurricane by the time it made landfall late Thursday night.
First responders have confirmed "multiple" people were killed locally in flood events or landslides, and search and rescue operations continue in Asheville and Buncombe County. Governor Roy Cooper confirmed 10 people have died.
Search and rescue teams, working with first responders and law enforcement, are coordinating with a Family Assistance Center in Asheville and Buncombe County.To report your friend, family member, or loved one as missing or unaccounted for, you can click this link to provide information directly to emergency crews. The form and more information is available here, provided by Buncombe County government.
People in the Southeast are recovering from Hurricane Helene which brought death and destruction to the Southeast this week.
In the words of Richie Gedihovich, a Biltmore Village resident, the Asheville area is in “full chaos” as it comes to grips with the impact of Hurricane Helene.
At a press conference Saturday morning, Buncombe County Manager Avril Pinder acknowledged that many people in the area are without cell service and waiting anxiously to hear from loved ones.
More than 60 people were reported dead across the southeastern U.S. and millions were without power. Widespread flooding and landslides and cellular outages in western North Carolina impeded rescues.
A massive recovery effort is underway following Hurricane Helene which made landfall in Deckle Beach Florida. We take you there.
Some of the worst regional impacts from Tropical Storm Helene were felt across the North Carolina mountains, including in Asheville, where flooding remained a threat, and in Lake Lure, where an aging dam threatened to break.
Helene, now a post-tropical cyclone, continues to flood parts of North Carolina and the Tennessee Valley. Dozens of storm-related deaths were reported in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.