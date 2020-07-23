WFAE Staff & Board Directory
Questions about WFAE’s Board of Directors should be directed to Robert Koch, Director of Development, at rkoch@wfae.org or 704-926-9305.
Learn more about WFAE's open meeting policy and view the dates of all board and board committee meetings.
University Radio Foundation/ WFAE Open Meeting Policy
All regular, special and annual meetings of the Boards are normally open. Members of the public are welcome. Meetings may move into closed session for specific, limited purposes. Public announcements of the meeting schedule are made in accordance with the Communications Act and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. A schedule of Board, Community Advisory Board and Board Committee meetings is listed below:
Community Advisory Board Governing Policies
Cephas Kwame Agbeke
TIAA
Appointed 2019
Jennifer Beightley
Charlotte Pilates/Health Coach
Appointed 2019
Mary Dombrowski
Hilsmier Consulting, LLC
Appointed 2018
Stephen Guardipee
Hatcher Law Group
Appointed 2019
Keenya Justice
The Justice Firm, LLC
Appointed 2017
Magdalena Krajewska
Wingate University
Appointed 2019
John Lincoln, Chair
Principal strengths coach at CoreFocus Consulting &
Vice Chair of MoRA - Monroe Road Advocates
Appointed 2016
Barbara Lom
Davidson College
Appointed 2019
Sri Nagarajan
Entrepreneur
Appointed 2016
Hema Parekh
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
Appointed 2018
Cate Sherrie
Cate Communications & TalentBridgeHR Advisory
Appointed 2016
Lecia Shockley
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Appointed 2019
Dr. Shante Williams
RW Capital Partners
Appointed 2019
Community Advisory Board 2020 Meeting Schedule:
Thurs., Jan. 16, 2020, 6-8 p.m.
Thurs., Apr. 23, 2020, 6-8 p.m.
Thurs., July 23, 2020, 6-8 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 22, 2020, 6-8 p.m.
All meetings are held at WFAE unless otherwise noted.
Community Advisory Board Minutes:
August 2019
May 2019
February 2019
December 2018
August 2018
July 2018
January 2018
See the list of our Board of Directors and a schedule of Board meetings.