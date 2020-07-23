© 2020 WFAE
WFAE Staff & Board Directory

Click the group name on a tab twice to see that list. Click each person's name to view their bio.
WFAE Leadership
Newsroom Staff
Board of Directors

Questions about WFAE’s Board of Directors should be directed to Robert Koch, Director of Development, at rkoch@wfae.org or 704-926-9305.

Learn more about WFAE's open meeting policy and view the dates of all board and board committee meetings.

Community Advisory Board

University Radio Foundation/ WFAE Open Meeting Policy

All regular, special and annual meetings of the Boards are normally open. Members of the public are welcome. Meetings may move into closed session for specific, limited purposes. Public announcements of the meeting schedule are made in accordance with the Communications Act and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. A schedule of Board, Community Advisory Board and Board Committee meetings is listed below:

Community Advisory Board Governing Policies

Cephas Kwame Agbeke
TIAA
Appointed 2019

Jennifer Beightley
Charlotte Pilates/Health Coach
Appointed 2019

Mary Dombrowski
Hilsmier Consulting, LLC
Appointed 2018

Stephen Guardipee
Hatcher Law Group
Appointed 2019

Keenya Justice
The Justice Firm, LLC
Appointed 2017

Magdalena Krajewska
Wingate University
Appointed 2019

John Lincoln, Chair
Principal strengths coach at CoreFocus Consulting &
Vice Chair of MoRA - Monroe Road Advocates
Appointed 2016

Barbara Lom
Davidson College
Appointed 2019

Sri Nagarajan
Entrepreneur
Appointed 2016

Hema Parekh
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
Appointed 2018

Cate Sherrie
Cate Communications & TalentBridgeHR Advisory
Appointed 2016

Lecia Shockley
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Appointed 2019

Dr. Shante Williams
RW Capital Partners
Appointed 2019

Community Advisory Board 2020 Meeting Schedule:

Thurs., Jan. 16, 2020, 6-8 p.m.
Thurs., Apr. 23, 2020, 6-8 p.m.
Thurs., July 23, 2020, 6-8 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 22, 2020, 6-8 p.m.

All meetings are held at WFAE unless otherwise noted.

Community Advisory Board Minutes:
August 2019
May 2019
February 2019
December 2018
August 2018
July 2018
January 2018

See the list of our Board of Directors and a schedule of Board meetings.