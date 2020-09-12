Debra Turner Bailey returned to Statesville in 2013 after an extensive career in global human resources, including 21 years with Corning Inc., with the final nine years as global diversity officer. Bailey is currently working as a consultant, trainer and facilitator in the areas of leadership development and diversity and inclusion.

Bailey, who has degrees from UNC Greensboro and Cornell University, is also on the board of Children’s Homes of Iredell County, Speak Life and Live and Circle of Giving.