Douglas Handy

In his role as CFO, Handy handles the station’s annual budget, investment management and regulatory compliance.

Prior to WFAE, Handy worked at Magic One LLC, an automotive reconditioning company. He supervised the company’s strategic planning, financial analysis and business technologies. Handy also spent 20 years at Sales Performance International as CFO/Controller.

Handy is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Accountants and Financial Professionals in Business. He is a graduate of Appalachian State University.

