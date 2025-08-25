© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Woman killed on light rail identified as Ukrainian refugee

WFAE
Published August 25, 2025 at 4:14 PM EDT

A 23-year-old woman who was stabbed and killed on the light rail Friday night in South End has been identified as a Ukrainian refugee who recently fled Russia’s war on her home country. Iryna Zarutska was near East West Station, at East Boulevard and Camden Road, at around 10:30 pm, when police say a 34-year-old man stabbed her. Decarlos Brown, Jr., is charged with first-degree murder. Police haven’t said what led to the stabbing. According to a GoFundMe set up for Zarutska’s family, she had recently arrived in the U.S. to escape the war and start a new life.
