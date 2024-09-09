Politically-connected charter gets state review and is turned down to open

Charter school leaders hoping to open Trinitas Academy in Mooresville finally got a state review Monday. Their application was turned down.

The school’s board had hoped to open Trinitas last month. Its leaders tried to bypass the state’s review process for charters and go straight to the legislature. A provision to open the school made it into the House’s budget bill — but no further.

The politically connected Trinitas board ended up in front of the charter school review board to make their case to open next fall. Charter school review board member Alex Quigley said he’s uncomfortable with how Trinitas initially tried to bypass the review.

“There’s a process and I have real questions about a board that says, ‘Eh, we’re going to do something completely outside of the scope and process, regardless of whether it’s offered to you,’” Quigley said.

He and other review board members said Trinitas’ application left a lot of questions. The plan is to enroll 468 students the first year. That would amount to $4.6 million in state and local tax dollars. The school would have a classical curriculum and serve traditional, as well as homeschooled students.

The leaders of Trinitas can appeal to the state board of education — or apply to open later.