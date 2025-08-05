© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Residents oppose data center plan on Earnhardt land

WFAE
Published August 5, 2025

Iredell County residents are voicing opposition to a rezoning request for hundreds of acres of land owned by Dale Earnhardt’s widow, Teresa Earnhardt.

WJZY reports she wants to rezone her land south of Mooresville along Patterson Farm Road for a developer to build a data center. But the proposal has faced opposition from neighbors and even other members of the Earnhardt family. An annexation and rezoning by Mooresville would give the site access to town water and other services.

People packed Monday night’s meeting of the Mooresville Board of Commissioners as the board was set to pick a date for a public hearing on the proposal. That date was set for Sept. 15.
