In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity
A skyline that sprouts new buildings at a dizzying pace. Neighborhoods dotted with new breweries and renovated mills. Thousands of new apartments springing up beside light rail lines. The signs of Charlotte’s booming prosperity are everywhere. But that prosperity isn’t spread evenly. And from Charlotte’s “corridors of opportunity,” it can seem a long way off, more like a distant promise than the city’s reality.

'It’s hard': Charlotte group short on funds to build long-awaited co-op grocery store

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published July 16, 2025 at 5:13 PM EDT
Vinnie Morris grabs a handful of collard greens sold at the festival.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Community members gather near West Boulevard and Clanton Road, a location where Charlotte's West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition says they plan to build a co-op grocery store to fill a void in the community.

The West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition’s effort to bring a grocery co-op to a Charlotte community termed a food desert has yet to materialize, and the project is short on funds.

Organizers with the coalition said they started strategizing to fill a void of a grocery store in the community in 2015, to bring the Three Sisters Market to the West Boulevard corridor. The area has been without a full-service grocery store for more than 30 years. But that void has yet to be filled. WFAE previously reported that construction for the Three Sisters Market was expected to start last year, but that has yet to occur.

“It’s hard to get community buy-in, it’s hard to help people understand a different model,” said Janiqua Jackson, a general manager with Three Sisters Market. "It’s hard to make those who have not cared for over 30 years, make them care about a community that they have otherwise turned their head.”


A co-op model provides community members with an opportunity to have ownership in the grocery store — something the corridor has lacked. A 2015 report by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Food Policy Council highlighted the West Boulevard corridor and two other low-income communities as high-risk areas for food insecurity due to a lack of full-service grocery stores. To help address a community problem, the city of Charlotte in 2023 approved $1.5 million in funds to help develop the co-op that's expected to be near Clanton Road and West Boulevard.

A “Coming Soon” sign of the expected co-op grocery store is planted off Clanton Road and West Boulevard.
Mecklenburg County has also committed $3.25 million toward the project, with an additional $750,000 coming from the 12th Congressional District's Community Project Funding. So far, the coalition has raised about $6 million for the co-op, with other funds coming from donations and grants. But a majority of those funds were allocated a few years ago.

Initially, the Three Sisters Market was estimated to cost $10 million, but those behind the project now say the cost exceeds that estimate. As for how those behind the project plan to raise the additional funds, Jackson said,
“We're having capital campaign conversations, looking for philanthropy and private dollars. We will also continue on grant funding.”

The coalition said it now hopes to start construction by the end of this year and open at the end of 2026. 

Race & Equity food desertsCorridors of Opportunity
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service.
