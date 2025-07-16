© 2025 WFAE

Nine UNCSA alumni nominated for Emmy Awards

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published July 16, 2025 at 4:54 PM EDT
Tiffany Little Canfield
Courtesy UNCSA
Tiffany Little Canfield is up for outstanding casting for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and Netflix’s Monsters.

On Tuesday, nominations for the 77th annual Emmy Awards were announced. This year, nine of those being recognized for their work are University of North Carolina School of the Arts alumni. Among them is Design and Production graduate Tricia Barsamian. She’s the assistant costume designer on the Netflix series "Sirens."

High School graduate Ryan Billia is nominated for Outstanding Sound Editor on HBO’s "Pee-wee As Himself."

Filmmaking alumni Michael Brake and Chris Ellison are being recognized for their work as music editor on HBO’s "The Righteous Gemstones" and camera operator on "Survivor," respectively.

Drama graduate Tiffany Little Canfield is up for outstanding casting for Hulu’s "Only Murders in the Building" and Netflix’s "Monsters."

The award winners will be announced during the live Emmys broadcast on September 14.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
