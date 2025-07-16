Nine UNCSA alumni nominated for Emmy Awards

On Tuesday, nominations for the 77th annual Emmy Awards were announced. This year, nine of those being recognized for their work are University of North Carolina School of the Arts alumni. Among them is Design and Production graduate Tricia Barsamian. She’s the assistant costume designer on the Netflix series "Sirens."

High School graduate Ryan Billia is nominated for Outstanding Sound Editor on HBO’s "Pee-wee As Himself."

Filmmaking alumni Michael Brake and Chris Ellison are being recognized for their work as music editor on HBO’s "The Righteous Gemstones" and camera operator on "Survivor," respectively.

Drama graduate Tiffany Little Canfield is up for outstanding casting for Hulu’s "Only Murders in the Building" and Netflix’s "Monsters."

The award winners will be announced during the live Emmys broadcast on September 14.

