Uptown Charlotte streets closed for race
The 2025 Around the Crown 10K takes place Sunday, Aug. 31. These streets will be closed until noon: Interstate 277 inner loop, the left lane of I-277 outer loop, S. Mint St. between W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and W. 4th St. Expect delays on all other uptown streets.
The course map can be viewed here.
