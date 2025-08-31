© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Uptown Charlotte streets closed for race

WFAE | By WFAE
Published August 31, 2025 at 8:18 AM EDT

The 2025 Around the Crown 10K takes place Sunday, Aug. 31. These streets will be closed until noon: Interstate 277 inner loop, the left lane of I-277 outer loop, S. Mint St. between W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and W. 4th St. Expect delays on all other uptown streets.

The course map can be viewed here.

Charlotte Area
WFAE
See stories by WFAE