Greensboro moves forward with new Friendly Ave development

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published July 16, 2025 at 4:33 PM EDT
downtown-greensboro.jpeg
WFDD File photo
Downtown Greensboro

A major new development is moving forward in a high-traffic area of Greensboro.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Greensboro City Council approved a rezoning request for the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Hobbs Road. The move clears the way for a mixed-use project that includes retail spaces, a boutique hotel and an underground storage facility.

Developer Roy Carroll said his vision for the 6.6-acre site includes small, high-end shops rather than higher traffic establishments.

“We're not talking about anything big. We're not talking about grocery stores or drug stores or things like that. No drive-thru windows," he said. "Even though it's larger, it's designed to fit in the neighborhood and reduce traffic.”

A few area residents who spoke at the meeting were skeptical, voicing concerns about the project’s density.

Council members felt the economic benefits outweighed the drawbacks, voting unanimously to approve the measure.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
